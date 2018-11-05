Words by: Rashad Grove

A day after his after his 49th birthday, Sean “Diddy” Combs will take his talents to Tallahassee to lead a rally in support of Andrew Gillum’s Florida governor campaign midnight Monday.

According to a press release, The Bring It Home Midnight Rally will also feature DJ Khaled, director Will Packer, R&B songstress Monica, and comedian Tiffany Haddish at the HBCU, acting as surrogates in full support of Gillum.

The charismatic, progressive gubernatorial candidate has been captivating the nation with his message that includes Medicare-for-all-single payer health system, abolishing the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, and even impeaching President Donald Trump. He even has the backing of former President Barack Obama who stumped for him over the weekend.

Doors open for the rally at 9:30 p.m., the pre-rally begins at 10 p.m., the conclusion of the rally is 1 AM.