He doesn’t look a bit his age but Diddy is celebrating his 49th birthday. The music icon is doing it big as only he can and celebrated his day by taking a leap of faith, literally. The man that is affectionally known as Puff, Diddy and a dozen other monikers skydived into the backyard of the Playboy Mansion.

“It’s my birthday! I’m about to jump out of a plane. Make sure you go out an vote on Tuesday! Let’s go!” was the accompanying message for the crazy stunt.

When you take a look at the intro video for Puff’s jump you will see that he has a custom suit equipped with NASA patches and his latest name “LOVE.”

So Puff skydived, Will Smith bungee jumped. How will you celebrate your birthday?