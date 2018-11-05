He doesn’t look a bit his age but Diddy is celebrating his 49th birthday. The music icon is doing it big as only he can and celebrated his day by taking a leap of faith, literally. The man that is affectionally known as Puff, Diddy and a dozen other monikers skydived into the backyard of the Playboy Mansion.
“It’s my birthday! I’m about to jump out of a plane. Make sure you go out an vote on Tuesday! Let’s go!” was the accompanying message for the crazy stunt.
When you take a look at the intro video for Puff’s jump you will see that he has a custom suit equipped with NASA patches and his latest name “LOVE.”
So Puff skydived, Will Smith bungee jumped. How will you celebrate your birthday?
Just close your eyes and jump!!! NO FEAR!!! Thank you to my family for all the support. BEST BIRTHDAY EVER! 🖤🖤🖤