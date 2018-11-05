Floyd Mayweather is returning to the fight game, but in a move, nobody could have seen coming. The undefeated boxer will square off with 20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa, a 27-0 kickboxing sensation, on New Year’s Eve at a Rizin event in Japan. Rizin is an MMA fight federation based out of Japan. The fight will be Mayweather’s first outside of Las Vegas since he knocked out Sharmba Mitchell in the sixth round in November 2005 at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon.

Floyd posted this photo on his Instagram and you can see he’s wearing the gloves worn in Rizin:

It is unclear what rules be in place when Mayweather and the undefeated Nasukawa enter the ring, but Mayweather has indicated that he is in the midst of determining this with the promotion company, Rizin FF. Rizin’s president Nobuyuki Sakakibara announced that the fight is likely to occur using “special rules.” The weight for the contest, however, has yet to be determined.

Nasukawa, who is 4-0 in MMA and 27-0 in kickboxing, is listed at 5-foot-5, 125 pounds. Mayweather is 5-foot-8 and was 149 pounds when he last fought against Conor McGregor in 2017.