EA Sports is doing something the NFL should have done in the first place. Ludacris, Migos and Lil Jon will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Electronic Arts Inc. and OnLocation Experiences announced Monday that Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, and Lil Baby will also hit the stage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Jan. 31, 2019, for the concert celebrating rappers from Atlanta. Super Bowl 53 will take place Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The event will take place on January 31, 2019, with tickets officially going on sale at the end of this week. More announcements are set to come regarding the Super Bowl festivities as a “Super Friday” event and Bud Light Super Bowl Eve are being advertised. For more information, check out the official website here.

Had this concert happened at the Super Bowl halftime show, it would have been a great victory for Atlanta and the culture. The NFL has never had a full blown hip hop halftime show at the Super Bowl before. The league, as usual, seems to love dropping the ball when it comes to making a great public relations moves. Thankfully, EA Sports doesn’t have that problem.