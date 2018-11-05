At some point over the weekend, you may have come intact with talk of the end of the relationship of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. With a new episode of Saturday Night Live being promoted, Davidson cracked a brief joke in a promo package for the episode, leading fans to believe the breakup would become material for the show.

Right before the episode, Ariana Grande released her new single, “Thank U, Next,” which exploded on the timeline and trended seemingly serving as a way to quiet what could be an impending comedy storm.

The moment that is much discussed from the episode is Davidson’s appearance during Weekend Update where he did address the high-profile split, however, he did so amicably.

“The truth is it’s nobody’s business,” Davidson said during the segment regarding his relationship. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s OK. She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

View the segment below.