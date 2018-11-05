President Trump Believes Black People are ‘Too Stupid’ to Vote for Him

President Trump Believes Black People are ‘Too Stupid’ to Vote for Him

President Donald Trump is back in headlines in his traditional controversial fashion. This time, Michael Cohen has provided details on the Commander in Chief stating before the election Trump declared Black people are “too stupid” to vote for him.

Cohen, the former legal counsel for Trump, was featured in Vanity Fair to detail the nature of our President, specifically the rhetoric used in regards to African-American U.S. citizens. The comment stemmed from Cohen mentioning one of Trump’s rallies was heavily composed of white people.

“I told Trump that the rally looked vanilla on television. Trump responded, ‘That’s because black people are too stupid to vote for me,'”Cohen shared.

Michael Cohen would go on to detail the racism-rooted rant that Trump would go on:

“[Trump] said to me, ‘Name one country run by a black person that’s not a shithole,’ and then he added, ‘Name one city.’”

Cohen’s details additional moments of racism throughout his history with Trump. However, you are the company that you keep.

Check out the full details of Cohen’s interview here.