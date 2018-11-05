In light of midterm elections, celebrities are in the habit of making it known where they stand, including Rihanna. Over the weekend, the pop singer strongly dismissed the use of her music at Trump rallies after a Washington Post reporter, Philip Rucker highlighted the act in a recent tweet. According to Rucker, Rihanna’s smash hit “Don’t Stop The Music” was blasting during a Trump rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee while tossing around free Trump shirts.

It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 4, 2018

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Rihanna managed to come across Rucker’s remark and immediately debunked any harmonious type of support towards president number 45. In response to Rucker’s tweet, the “Diamonds” songstress dismissed the idea of her or any of her fans attending a Trump rally and thanked the Washington Post reporter for the “heads up.”

Rhianna’s dismissal of Trump support comes after the pop star endorsed Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum for governor of Florida on Sunday. She also encouraged voters to support Amendment 4, a clause that restores the voting rights of Florida residents with felony convictions.

“You have the opportunity to make history this election,” she wrote. “The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first!”