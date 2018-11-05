Cardi B has inked another big endorsement deal.

While the specifics of the partnership haven’t been revealed, we do know that the 26-year-old artist (who has attracted fans with her larger than life personality and chart-topping music), will help push Reebok’s Aztrek sneaker along side other pieces of the brand’s apparel. “For us, she really is emblematic of what our brand has done well over the years and that is to be bold, provocative and uninhibited,” said Matthew O’Toole, Reebok’s president. Cardi will now be a Reebok ambassador along with Ariana grande, Gal Gadot, GiGi Hadid and many more powerful women in the game.

Other brands that Cardi has worked with includes Fashion Nova- her capsule collection that will be released with on Nov. 15, Steve Madden and Tom Ford.

Speaking of business moves, Iggy Azalea announced over the weekend that she and her label have gone separate ways. Iggy was signed to The Aussie Emcee went to twitter to say that she is "officially unsigned."

Lastly, tomorrow is the day! Grab your family, your friends and go out and VOTE!!! The Hip-Hop vote will make a difference, one that is necessary for change.