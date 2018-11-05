It is no secret that Diddy has a knack for influencing history. Yesterday, the “Bad Boy for Life” took to Twitter to declare he has officially endorsed Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams for the position of governor of the state of Georgia. If Abrams campaign is victorious, she will become the first Black woman to become governor in America.

Attention Georgia!!! I’m officially endorsing @staceyabrams for Governor. She is without a doubt the right person for the job. But the only way this can happen is if you get out and vote. Let your voice be heard, don’t let anything stop you from voting!! IT’S TIME TO FIGHT BACK. pic.twitter.com/BkaHsEK1kd — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2018

“Attention Georgia!!! I’m officially endorsing @staceyabrams for Governor,” Diddy wrote. “She is without a doubt the right person for the job. But the only way this can happen is if you get out and vote. Let your voice be heard, don’t let anything stop you from voting!! IT’S TIME TO FIGHT BACK.”

The tweet was accompanied with a video where the Hip-Hop tycoon is seen urging Georgia residents to vote for Abrams.

“It’s not just because of that. Its because she’s for the people. She’s behind the people. But right now she needs the people,” said Diddy.

Stacey Abrams is running against Brian Kemp of the Republican party for midterm elections. Hip-Hop notables have been active in support of Abrams’ historical campaign. Atlanta rap stars Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and T.I. have also expressed their support towards the vigorous candidate. In July, T.I. got the chance to interview Abrams for The Atlanta Voice where the two touched based matters in the likes of education reform and small businesses. According to The Cut, the campaign also received a boost from talk show legend Oprah last week when she rolled with Abrams’ team to knock on the doors Georgia residents and grace town halls.

“I’m here today for Stacey Abrams,” Oprah declared at a Georgia town hall. “I am here for the men and women who were lynched, humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed, and oppressed, for the right for equality at the polls.”

With the wide span of support Abrams is receiving, there is no doubt at her chance at making history.