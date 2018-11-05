While sunglasses are a key accessory to blocking those harsh summer rays, it doesn’t hurt having a pair on deck as you move into the fall and winter seasons. Of course, when Stüssy does anything it’s bound to be fly, so their latest set of eyewear in collaboration with Sweden’s own Sun Buddies is something we definitely can get our corneas behind.

Operating as an official Fall/Winter 2018 offering, the collaboration gives us three different styles in four different colorways to choose from. First is the classic acetate “Gretta” model seen above, which also comes as a translucent red iteration as well. Next is the “Wesley” frame, which is a more oval-shaped design and utilizes a thin but bold translucent green frame overall. The final option is the “Left Eye,” featuring a translucent yellow hue that’s build around a wire frame design. No word yet on if the name is inspired by the dearly departed member of TLC, but it sure looks like something Lisa would’ve included in her iconic style from the ’90s. Each comes equipped with Carl Zeiss lenses, which are colored to match the frames and are ultimately designed to fit any personality type.

Pick up the Stüssy Eyewear x Sun Buddies Fall/Winter 2018 Collection right now either online or at Stüssy Chapter Stores, Sun Buddies, Dover Street Market LA and other select retailers. Take a closer look below: