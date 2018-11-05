Tory Lanez has been pumping out a lot of music. Just this year he released Memories Don’t Die in March and his follow up Love Me Now? In an interview with the Breakfast Club, Lanez revealed some details of possible collaboration albums with Chris Brown and Meek Mill.

Lanez already has worked with Chris Brown who makes two appearances on Love Me Now?

Tory also hinted that he had been working with Meek Mill on a project as well. The two collaborated on “Drip Drip Drip” from Love Me Now? and previously joined forces on the hit “Litty.”

With all of the planned music, Tory Lanez is looking to cement his place an important voice in R&B and hip-hop for years to come.