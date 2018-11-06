BAPE has been doing some major things in the streetwear realm lately — leather Shark Hoodies, reflective adidas gear and a special GA-110 G-SHOCK collab stand out the most — but many don’t focus too much on the brand’s sub labels, especially the youth-centered AAPE imprint. However, they’ve got a cool collab coming up with artist Steven Harrington that’s about to change that oversight for sure.

As one of the A Bathing Ape imprints still designed by streetwear icon NIGO, this collaborative project holds a special sentiment amongst those in the know. The limited edition capsule includes both apparel and a standout custom sculpture, which for art collectors is without a doubt about to be an instant must-cop. Apparel is comprised of graphic tees, hoodies and a crewneck sweater, meanwhile the sculpture sees our favorite ape mascot hanging out on an animated palm tree that basically reflects everyone’s dream mood: permanent vacation!

The entire AAPE by A Bathing Ape x Steve Harrington collection will be available starting November 16 through the AAPE online shop. The sculptures will also be available through Harrington’s website. Take a look at each piece below: