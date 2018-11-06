Ariana Grande has announced her Sweetener World Tour and now reveals Normani is joining her for the North American leg. The tour will start in Albany, New York on March 18 and ends in New York, New York on June 18. Grande recently released her single about her recent romances titled “thank u, next” ahead of this past week’s episode of Saturday Night Love featuring her ex-fiance Pete Davidson.
Normani, from Fifth Harmony, has released her two track EP with Calvin Harris and the vocals from the two are outstanding.
Peep the tour dates below to see if these two songstresses will be in your city.
Mar 18 Albany NY
Mar 20 Boston, MA
Mar 22 Buffalo, NY
Mar 25 Washington DC
Mar 26 Philadelphia, PA
Mar 28 Cleveland OH
Mar 30 Uncasville CT
Apr 1 Montreal QC
Apr 3 Toronto ON
Apr 5 Detroit MI
Apr 7 Chicago IL
Apr 10 Columbus OH
Ar 12 Indianapolis IN
Apr 13 St. Louis MO
Apr 15 Milwaukee WI
Apr 17 St. Paul MN
Apr 18 Omaha NE
Apr 20 Denver CO
Apr 22 Salt Lake City UT
Apr 25 Edmonton AR
Apr 27 Vancouver BC
Apr 30 Portland OR
May 2 San Jose CA
May 3 Sacramento CA
May 6 Los Angeles, CA
May 10 Los Angeles, CA
May 14 Phoenix AZ
May 17 San Antonio TX
May 19 Houston TX
May 21 Dallas TX
May 23 Oklahoma City OK
May 25 New Orleans, LA
May 28 Tampa FL
May 29 Orlando FL
May 31 Miami FL
June 4 Raleigh NC
June 7 Nashville TN
June 8 Atlanta GA
June 10 Charlotte NC
June 12 Pittsburgh PA
June 14 Brooklyn NY
June 18 New York NY