Ariana Grande has announced her Sweetener World Tour and now reveals Normani is joining her for the North American leg. The tour will start in Albany, New York on March 18 and ends in New York, New York on June 18. Grande recently released her single about her recent romances titled “thank u, next” ahead of this past week’s episode of Saturday Night Love featuring her ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

Normani, from Fifth Harmony, has released her two track EP with Calvin Harris and the vocals from the two are outstanding.

Peep the tour dates below to see if these two songstresses will be in your city.

Mar 18 Albany NY

Mar 20 Boston, MA

Mar 22 Buffalo, NY

Mar 25 Washington DC

Mar 26 Philadelphia, PA

Mar 28 Cleveland OH

Mar 30 Uncasville CT

Apr 1 Montreal QC

Apr 3 Toronto ON

Apr 5 Detroit MI

Apr 7 Chicago IL

Apr 10 Columbus OH

Ar 12 Indianapolis IN

Apr 13 St. Louis MO

Apr 15 Milwaukee WI

Apr 17 St. Paul MN

Apr 18 Omaha NE

Apr 20 Denver CO

Apr 22 Salt Lake City UT

Apr 25 Edmonton AR

Apr 27 Vancouver BC

Apr 30 Portland OR

May 2 San Jose CA

May 3 Sacramento CA

May 6 Los Angeles, CA

May 10 Los Angeles, CA

May 14 Phoenix AZ

May 17 San Antonio TX

May 19 Houston TX

May 21 Dallas TX

May 23 Oklahoma City OK

May 25 New Orleans, LA

May 28 Tampa FL

May 29 Orlando FL

May 31 Miami FL

June 4 Raleigh NC

June 7 Nashville TN

June 8 Atlanta GA

June 10 Charlotte NC

June 12 Pittsburgh PA

June 14 Brooklyn NY

June 18 New York NY