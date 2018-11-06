Billboard to Celebrate Ariana Grande as Their ‘Woman of the Year’

Ariana Grande will close her 2018 with the honor of being the Billboard Woman of the Year. The Sweetener singer will receive the award on December 6 at Billboard’s Women in Music dinner and awards gala.

The 13th annual dinner will be punctuated with the award to Grande, following up the likes of Taylor Swift and Madonna who have been prior recipients.

“Ariana Grande is a star on her own terms, never bending to any particular musical trend or path in the industry,” says Ross Scarano, Billboard’s vp of content. “Certain in her convictions, she consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn’t hospitable to that sort of strength in young women. She’s got guts, she’s making some of the best music of her career, and she’s absolutely deserving of Woman of the Year.”

Recently, Ariana Grande released her new single “Thank You, Next” and has brought on Normani for her Sweetener tour, which will take off across the nation next year.

