The last time we saw Converse and Carhartt WIP collaborate, we got a dope collection of One Star options resulting in a fresh workwear-inspired set of footwear. Now, we’ve got another round from the two lifestyle brands that takes on a new silhouette and an even wider color palette.

The popular Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 is the focus this time around, featuring one stark colorway and another more vibrant option. The latter is inspired by Carhartt WIP’s Milner Shirt Jacket — the colorway even is named “Milner” — and features a “Mulberry,” “Loden” and “Dark Navy” combo in a soft suede/shaggy wool construction on the upper. The more subdued variation is the “Chalk” colorway, which utilizes a white canvas upper with black stitching and optional laces. Both colorways have a low top build, which might seem a little odd for a fall shoe, but the wool balances things out a bit. Also, low tops allow you to show off those winter socks better!

The Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 collaboration will drop through Carhartt WIP stores and the label’s online shop beginning this Thursday (November 8). Take a look at both options below: