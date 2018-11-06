Today’s the day! If you’re over 18 and eligible to vote in the midterm elections, now’s the most important time to have your voice heard and make your opinion count. Not that you actually need anymore incentive to get out there and vote, but Frank Ocean just dropped some extra special merch for those that do — it’s free, too!

After talking politics with Blonded Radio co-host Vegyn earlier today (which you can stream via the tweeted link above), Frank headed to Tumblr to announce that he’d be giving away free merch to voters in Houston, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta to support candidates Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Andrew Gillum in Florida and Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Another key reason for this complimentary offering is to target the 42 percent of non-voters, or as the channel ORANGE crooner considers “the largest political group in America.”

Pop-ups will take place at Premiumgoods. in Houston, Lower East Coast in Miami, A Ma Maniére in ATL and Black Market USA in Dallas. All you have to do is show proof that you voted, bring it to one of the four stores, and receive some free swag. That simple.

Peep the full details via this flyer Frank Ocean posted on his Tumblr, and make sure you get out and vote today! Free merch or not, it’s important that you exercise a right that many people died for you to have.