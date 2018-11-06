By his own personal standards, its been a relatively quiet year for Gucci Mane. We’ve often heard about the release of his Evil Genius album and now it appears Big Guwop is ready to let it fly.

Hopping on Twitter to speak to his fans Gucci revealed that he will be dropping the album on December 7th and accompanied a tracklist that he hand wrote and included each feature. Expect for Quavo, 21 Savage, Bruno Mars and more to join the Atlanta legend. While Murda Beatz, Metro Boomin, Dun Deal and more hold down the production.

Check out the full tracklist below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Nov 6, 2018 at 9:37am PST