We’ve officially entered the giving season, so now’s the perfect time to start shopping for those gifts you know the loved ones will appreciate the most. If an Apple Watch Series 4 is at the top of the list, Hermès might just have something that’ll add a boost of luxury to that high-tech timepiece.

The luxury fashion house just dropped a set of new Apple Watch Series 4 straps, offering two premium leather options in vibrant colorways. Both utilize a seasonal red, yellow and pink palette, which plays on the color-blocking trend we’ve seen going off heavy on the FW18 apparel side. The straps come in two sizes, one measuring out to 40mm for a double wrap style and the other a 44mm option for a more classic look. Each one also comes with an extra orange sport band (seen below), and pairs with the Series 4 feature that changes color on the watchface according to the minute hand movement.

The new Hermès Apple Watch Series 4 straps are available right now in the Apple webstore, with the Double Tour 40mm strap retailing for $489 USD and the single wrap 44mm going for $339 USD. See both timepieces below before you make a choice: