Out of all the performers at the MTV European Music Awards, including Camilla Cabello and Nicki Minaj, the icon Janet Jackson stole the show. On Sunday, November 4th, in Bilbao, Spain, Janet Jackson performed a three-song melody that showed the world that she still has it. Adding to her trophy case, she was honored with the Global Icon award.

After her thrilling performance, she gave a passionate speech about the #MeToo movement’s impact on the music industry and society as a whole. The legendary singer said, “Tonight I speak for women whose voices have been stifled. I am one of those women. I stand with you. You are my sisters. Women, our voices will be heard […] when we speak out for justice.”

2018 has been busy year for Ms. Jackson (If you’re nasty) who has been receiving awards for her legendary career. Not one to live off her past accomplishments, she released her newest song “Made For Now” featuring Daddy Yankee on her own imprint, Rhythm Nation records. Janet Jackson has been her best life getting the recognition she deserves.