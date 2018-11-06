Lithuania didn’t work out and the Junior Basketball Association seems to be undercut by the NBA G League so now LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are exploring new paths to get to the NBA. LiAngelo Ball will be attempting to join the G league, while LaMelo will enroll in a high school in Ohio.

The Atletic’s Shams Charania reports LiAngelo will enter the player pool to attempt in joining a G League team, with eventual hopes of climbing the NBA ladder. LiAngelo had a stint in Lithuania after his departure from UCLA following an incident in China.

LaMelo will be a student and putting on the jersey of the Spire Institute, which is located in Geneva, Ohio. The 17-year-old star will have his first game against La Lumiere in Indiana. Previously, he was enrolled at Chino Hills High School but dropped out for his international hoop dreams.

Let’s see what the two Ball brothers will do on the court in their next chapters. A statement from LaMelo on returning to high school is available below.

I’ve decided to return to highschool and complete my senior year. I thank my dad for the JBA Experience and playing overseas. I’ve been accepted to attend Spire Prep Academy in Geneva, Ohio where i look forward to earning my highschool diploma and winning with my new team! pic.twitter.com/FQzta0PiNE — Melo (@MELOD1P) November 6, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: LaMelo Ball is RETURNING to high school. He’ll enroll at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio and is expected to start playing next week: https://t.co/Ms3SSNQIbN pic.twitter.com/SUqvJ9mnmB — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 6, 2018