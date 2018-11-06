Lil’ Baby announces that his upcoming project, Street Gossip, is set to release on November 30. His fans are eager to see what this project is after the release of his two efforts earlier in 2018.

The “Yes Indeed” rapper has gone platinum off of the hit single that features Drake and recently dropped a joint album, Drip Harder, with Gunna. Baby has released his documentary, Preacher Man, that talks about his upbringing in the rap game and how he was raised, and many more.