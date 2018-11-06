Words by: Rashad Grove

As A Tribe Called Quest celebrates the 25th anniversary of their classic LP Midnight Marauders on November 9th, the album will be re-released with a capsule collection. Items included in the capsule are the Midnight Marauders hoodie, the track listing tees which are t-shirts designed with each song title on them, the ‘Find Your Tribe’ long sleeve and time code from the original artwork of Midnight Marauders.

Midnight Marauders was A Tribe Called Quest’s third studio album. On this effort, the group had mastered the jazz-fusion production motif led Ali Shaheed Muhamad and the synergy of Q-Tip and Phife Dawg as lyricists were undeniable. The highest charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 from the album and the group’s most successful song of their careers was “Award Tour.” Upon its release, it debuted at no. 8 on the Billboard album chart. The album is a showcase for the brilliance of ATCQ and their pioneering of the sub-genre of “alternative hip-hop.” Midnight Marauders is arguably the finest body of work from A Tribe Called Quest.

Without question, this collection is not only a must-have for die-hard Tribe fans but for lovers of hip-hop culture everywhere. The Midnight Marauders 25th-anniversary capsule collection can be purchased here.