Words by: Rashad Grove

Amid ongoing controversy over the last few months, Nicki Minaj has managed to make history. She just became the first female artist with 100 career entries into the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The milestone was reached as she was featured on Tyga’s track “Dip” which made debuted at No. 83. Minaj continues her reign as one of the most successful artists in music history. This remarkable feat comes after Minaj was one of the headliners and won one the Best Hip-Hop artist award at the 2018 MTV EMA’s.

An incredible achievement, she joins an exclusive club that includes Elvis Presley, Drake, Lil Wayne, and the Glee cast as the only artist to have 100 or more Billboard 100 entries.

Nicki’s accomplishments as an artist are second to none. She has to her credit 17 Hot 100 top 10s, the most among female rappers. Ever since her first arrival, Minaj has been a consistent presence on the charts. Below is list of the acts with the most Billboard 100 entries in history.

207, Glee Cast

191, Drake

160, Lil Wayne

108, Elvis Presley

100, Nicki Minaj

98, Jay-Z

93, Kanye West

91, James Brown

90, Chris Brown

77, Taylor Swift

75, Ray Charles

75, Future

73, Eminem

73, Aretha Franklin

71, The Beatles

70, Justin Bieber