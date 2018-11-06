Oakley provides way more than just dope eyewear — the fall collection is definitely worth checking out, though! — and the brand is proving that by teaming up with Jeff Staple’s well-known imprint Staple Design for a wide range of winter essentials.

The designs are heavily inspired by snowcapped mountains, which Oakley could teach a master class on given the company’s history with manufacturing ski and snowboarding gear. Specifics include pretty much everything you need to protect your neck from frostbite in a really fresh way, including headwear, gloves, technical outwear, carryalls and tons of accessories to choose from. The “S75” you see etched in some of the designs is a direct tribute to Jeff’s birth year, making this a well-rounded collab that covers all bases.

Pick up the Oakley x Staple Design Winter 2018 Collection right now through Oakley.com, the brand’s stores and select retailers. Peep the lookbook below: