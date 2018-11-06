Quavo kicked it off for the team, Takeoff came and showed why he is many across the Internet’s favorite of the trio and now Offset is ready to drop off his solo effort. The remaining member of Migos to drop a solo effort will do so on his birthday, December 14.

The release follows up with the details revealed by Quavo that each will take their turn in hitting fans with new tunes.

“That’s how we always had worked, the previous Migos records,” Quavo stated in regards to their releases. “We always go to work on the first and then one person would be on the song and then we just make each other do homework. So now it’s just like we completing our own songs.”

Quavo also revealed that after the trio wrapped up their individual releases they would unite for Culture III, marking the third year in a row the group has dropped an album under the “Culture” moniker.



