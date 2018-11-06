After People magazine’s disputable choice to put Blake Shelton on the front of its Sexiest Man Alive issue a year ago, the magazine got it right this time. Although Idris Elba should have got this honor years ago, it’s a pleasure to see that this fine specimen is getting the type of recognition that he deserves.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he told People. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise—an ego boost for sure.”

Elba may play bashful, however after fans battled for over a year to make him the following James Bond, nobody ought to be astounded.

Idris Elba was named #SexiestManAlive and now all I can think of is this gif pic.twitter.com/W2FSGd6yBI — la ran (@LaRan44) November 6, 2018

What’s even more dope is that he used his platform to encourage people to go out and vote for the 2018 Midterm Elections.