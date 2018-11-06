It seems like we can all collectively agree that we’re over hearing about Ray J and Kim Kardashians sex life.

A fan called out Ray for “constantly revealing all these intimate details” about his previous relationship with the 38-year-old reality star, saying that he suffers from “low self esteem.” Kim responded, “Or shows he’s a pathological liar. You actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me!”

Or shows he’s a pathological liar 😂😂😂 you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

The Sun reported that during a night out in London, the singer said that the former couple would have “marathon sessions” in bed and noted that she’ll stop to do her makeup if she got sweaty during sex. He also alleged that she needed proper lighting, would answer phone calls from Kris Jenner in the middle of a session, and had a red Louis Vuitton trunk filled with sex toys.

When The Shade Room covered the tea, a roommate stepped in and commented, “Why is he talking about her and they’re both married?” Ray’s wife, Princess Love, responded saying, “I’m trying to figure out the same thing.”

A day after these reports began speculating, Ray J hopped online to clear the air and denied saying any of those things, and said he’s focused on his family. He in the same breath, he encouraged people to go out and vote.

