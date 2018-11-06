The 2005 film, Pride and Prejudice, based on Jane Austen’s 1813 novel of the same name is now being remade 13 years later. Lifetime has greenlighted the remake taking it from an English countryside down south to a modern-day Georgia in which the title will slightly change to Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.

The movie’s plot surrounds a Baptist church first family, in which the first lady, a wife, and mother of five daughters, only hope is to cure her five daughters of single status. Today (Nov 5), Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, took to Instagram to announce that she is set to star in the Pride and Prejudice remake and how happy she is to be apart of this project. Regina will be playing the boy-crazy, Lydia. A release date has yet to be released but congrats are definitely in order for Reginae!