Shrek and Puss ‘n’ Boots are the latest franchise to get the reboot treatment, and Chris Meledandri, the man behind Despicable Me is joining as the helmsman.

Universal Pictures has enlisted Meledandri to find fresh storylines for our favorite ogre and sword-wielding pussy cat. One thing the movement master wouldn’t like to disturb is with the vocal exhibitions. The animator guru understands that the essence of the first films was the voices of the all-star cast, and Meledandri wants to leave that exactly the same. He’s hoping Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas will reunite for the reboot.

“When you look back on those vocal performances they’re awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations,” explains Meledandri. “The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels.”