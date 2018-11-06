The Spice Girls are reuniting, minus Victoria Beckham.

Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell Horner, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm and Melanie “Mel B” Brown declared their United Kingdom tour Monday on the official Spice Girls Twitter account.

The four showed up, without “Posh Spice,” Victoria Beckham, in a parody video sharing the news of the tour. They will be joined by special guest, Jess Glynne.

The girl group split in 1998 amid becoming one of the UK’s biggest girl groups ever.

Bunton prodded a Spice Girls reunion on Monday. The vocalist burst into chuckling on her Heart Radio breakfast show and declined to answer inquiries regarding whether Spice Girls were reuniting.

Co-host Jamie Theakston inquired as to whether reports of a reunion tour were true, and Bunton at last gave in and stated: “Everything would be announced on social media at 15:00 GMT (10 a.m. ET). I’m just excited, I want it out there.”

The Sun newspaper was the first to report that they’re reuniting for a tour without Posh Spice. On Monday the Spice Girls additionally entered the Twittersphere and persuaded a few fans they were currently a foursome.

The @spicegirls account was created in October and the photograph only shows Bunton, Halliwell Horner, Chisholm and Brown. The first tweet stated, “Our broadcast continues shortly… #FriendshipNeverEnds.”

There has been speculation about the girl group reuniting in the past. Back in February, Mel B appeared on The Real and sparked speculation that they would be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. However, that never happened.

Fans have been waiting for this moment ever since images of the ladies surfaced having lunch at Halliwell Horner’s home.