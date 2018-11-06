Words by: Symone Daniels

The rap beef saga between the “Big Bank” rapper YG, and New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine continues after a video surfaced of 69 asking a fan to name a YG song. He then continued his rant by saying that YG doesn’t care about his friends because they still live in the hood. Later 6ix9ine decided to keep the trolling going via social media. 6ix9ine took to Instagram to post a side by side picture (which has now been removed) of him and YG with the caption, “who’s a real street nig*a? Like for 6ix9ine Comment for whoever the guy is on the right.

Well, of course, this did not sit well with YG and in typical fashion, he took to social media to respond, “Why are you posting me on your Instagram? You supposed to be posting Slim 400. He is the one who stopped you from performing yesterday.”

YG then goes on to question 6ix9ine about his sneakers and jewelry, “Where are your Jay’s at? I swear your own people robbed you in New York. Where is your jewelry? You haven’t been wearing any chains.” The two started beefing in August when YG visited The Breakfast Club and addressed the lyrics to his song “Su Whoop” which features the line, “I aint with the pink haired blood sh*t which was a straight shot at 69. We really hope these two can come to some type of reconciliation.

View this post on Instagram Yg goons after the confrontation wit #tekashi69 A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Nov 5, 2018 at 1:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram #tekashi69 talks bout confrontation wit YG goons A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:56pm PST