Yo, 50 Cent and Ja Rule are going to really beef forever. Lately, their beef is just as prominent as it was in 2004. The latest wrinkle in their saga is brought to us courtesy of the Murder Inc rapper who revealed he is blocked by 50 on Instagram.

“Bwahahahaha @50cent BLOCKED ME he can dish it but can’t take it…,” Ja shared in an Instagram caption. “stop acting like everything he do is dope he’s TRASH… lmao how’s that get the strap on single doing for you??”

Matching the petty imagery, Ja shared an image of 50 in bed for a past acting role, which he cosigns the belief that the rapper thought the role would be a breakout performance.

In other 50 vs. Ja news, the Internet erupted when 50 Cent purchased all the tickets in the first couple of rows to one of Ja Rule’s performances and then also took some jabs at Ashanti for some floundering sales.

Until the next time of 50 Cent and Ja Rule….