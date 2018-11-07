Next summer we’ll all be celebrating 30 years since the classic Spike Lee joint Do The Right Thing dropped in theaters, causing an uproar in the film industry and calling to action a much-need talk on race relations. While we’re sure the anniversary will transpire across many platforms, Jordan Brand is making sure we have some sneaker swag in the mix with two Air Jordan 4 colorways themed around the fictional Sal’s Pizzeria.

As you can see from the reissued DVD cover seen above, the new AJ4 hues are inspired by the Sal’s pizza boxes that Mookie (Spike Lee) carried around as a delivery man for the local BedStuy eatery. Arriving here in “White/Gorge Green-Varsity Red” and “Black/Gorge Green-Varsity Red” options, the hues might be completely different than what you’d expect from a Do The Right Thing collab — many thought it was a Gucci collab when the images first leaked — but these still fit into the 40 Acres and a Mule universe that Lee envisioned. Above everything, we’re just glad Team JB got the silhouette right; everyone remembers the infamous scene where Buggin’ Out (played to perfection by Giancarlo Esposito) gets his 4s ran over!

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Do The Right Thing’ in black and white will retail for $190 USD and is expected to drop in April 2019. We’ll definitely keep you updated on this 30th anniversary release once more info and images are released: