According to TMZ, the man responsible for the slaying of the father of Angela Simmons’s son has turned himself into authorities and been charged with murder.

Michael Williams has turned himself into the Atlanta Police Department and been charged with murder, according to his lawyer.

Williams’ lawyer, Jackie Patterson, says that Williams denies the allegations that he shot and killed Simmons’ ex-fianceé Sutton Tennyson. Sutton was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds. According to reports, he was involved in a verbal altercation moments before he was killed.

Williams has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

TheSource.com will follow up with details to this story as they develop.