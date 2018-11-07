Back in May, T.I. was arrested outside his home in Atlanta. Originally hit with three charges, one has been removed from the King’s legal issues. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports T.I.’s assault charge has been dropped.

While the assault charge is gone from T.I., he will still have to deal with his public drunkenness and disorderly conduct charges from the incident.

To remind you of the incident, a reportedly intoxicated T.I. was without his key to gain access to his home and community, eventually resulting in an arrest and bond release. The next step in T.I.’s case from this incident is a trial on February 4.

This charge being dropped is one less hurdle for T.I. to climb over. He is also being sued for a case of cryptocurrency confusion with investors, along with receiving controversy with his video with a Melania Trump imposter.