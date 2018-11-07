Words by: Rashad Grove

Democrat Ayanna Pressley has accomplished her mission to become Massachusetts’ first black woman elected to Congress. Full of #BlackGirlMagic, Pressley cruised through Tuesday’s general election unopposed. Her victory is one of historical significance for the state of Massachusetts and for the nation.

Pressley is used to making history as an African American woman. She was also the first African American to serve on the City Council of Boston. Pressley first came to national prominence when she upset the incumbent, Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.) in the state’s primary race in September. Her stunning victory cleared the way for her to run unopposed in the general election.

With no Republican challenger in the race, her September victory had all but sealed the deal that would make Pressley a virtual “sho0 in” for the office. She will now represent the 7th Congressional District — the first in Massachusetts where minorities make up a majority of the voting population.

Pressley, 44, ran a progressive campaign that included the rejection corporate PAC money, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and supporting “Medicare for all.

Pressley has been an active presence in Boston politics for years. She served as a surrogate for Democratic nominee Hillary Rodham-Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.