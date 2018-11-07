

Words by: Kevin Keise

Democrat Beto O’Rourke found a way to capture the hearts of many even in a loss.

Last night after Republican Ted Cruz won the mid-term election for Texas Senator in a close race, O’Rouke gave his fas a passionate, but vulgar concession speech as he dropped an F-bomb live on television.

“I want to thank this amazing campaign of people,” he said. “All people all the time, all the time, in every single part of Texas, all of you, showing the country how you do this. I’m so f****** proud of you guys.”

MSNBC aired the speech live when O’Rouke’s vulgarity occurred and anchor Brian Williams apologized saying, “We have no control of what’s in the concession speeches.”

Cruz edged out O’Rouke in the polls 51 to 48.4, but even in a loss and after he uttered the unapologetic F-word, fans are still by his side and are encouraging him to run for president in the 2020 election despite him telling MSNBC on Monday that he will not be a candidate for president in 2020.

Fans took it to Twitter to show their continued support for the celebrity-backed democrat.

I will vote for Beto in 2020 if, and only if, he drops 5 or 6 more F-bombs on live television — i bless the rains down in Castamere (@Chinchillazllla) November 7, 2018

Being proud of what you or your team did and letting an F-bomb fly isn’t even in the same realm as lying, cheating or being racist. You’re fine, Beto. Even though I’m sure a certain someone will be tweeting about you because of it. — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) November 7, 2018