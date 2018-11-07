Its been a long time since Breaking Bad came off air, however the show’s maker, Vince Gilligan, is chipping away at a two-hour film that proceeds with the continues the story of the beloved series.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it’s unclear if the film will hit theaters or be adapted for television. With Better Call Saul approaching its fifth season, it’s also unclear about whether this will be a prequel or spin-off of Breaking Bad. There’s no telling if anyone from the original cast will be joining, specifically Bryan Cranston or Aaron Paul.

The only insight we have to a possible plot is a line from The Albuquerque Journal, which expresses the motion picture “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” Some fans have noticed this fits Jesse Pinkman’s assumed post-series story.

Gilligan will pen the new content, produce, and perhaps direct. Production is reportedly anticipated to begin later this month in New Mexico under the supposed working title Greenbrier, with plans to wrap up by early February.