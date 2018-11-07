Audiomack tapped Chief Keef for the latest installment of the latest installment of their Trap Symphony EP series.

Keef performed “Love Sosa,” “Faneto,” and “Belieber” alongside a nine-piece orchestra, bringing a new angle to some of his most beloved hits. You may think to yourself, ‘WTF?’ after reading the headline, but it actually works pretty well thanks to Keef’s ear for a good melody.

“We came up with the idea for the Trap Symphony concept while we were in an elevated state,” explained Audiomack co-founder David Ponte. “After the success of the Migos Trap Symphony we wanted to continue the series to further prove the talent that rappers have by demonstrating that they can go toe-to-toe with classically trained musicians. The goal was to create something beautiful and unique and I think we’ve accomplished that yet again.”

In other Chief Keef-related news, the Drill music pioneer recently released his eighth studio album, Back From The Dead, on Halloween. Half of the songs were produced by Keef himself under his producer moniker, Turbo.

You can stream his latest album here, and check out the performances of all three songs below: