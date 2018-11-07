Just hours before the polls closed during the midterm elections, A-list celebrity Beyoncé Knowles-Carter showed her support for Texas Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke through a post on Instagram. Following his loss to Republican opponent Ted Cruz, fans sounded off on social media blaming the pop star for not ‘posting sooner’ despite Beto’s numbers showing an increase following her Instagram post.

The Houston native posted a photo of herself dressed in all black wearing a cap that reads “BETO FOR SENATE” around 5 p.m. Eastern. Critics were upset because Texas polls closed between 8 and 9 p.m. Eastern and felt her posts could have helped sooner.

Her caption read:

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!

Every vote counts

Every race matters

Everywhere.!”

Last week, Travis Scott made an appearance at a Beto rally in Houston, delivering a speech encouraging the youth to vote. But it was Beyonce who was ridiculed for ‘not doing more sooner’ by critics despite the fact that she publicly endorsed a candidate to her 119 million followers.

Ultimately, Beto O’Rourke lost against his Republican opponent Ted Cruz, garnering 48.3 percent of the votes compared to Cruz’s 50.9 percent but the fight is far from over.

Beyonce should have posted the Beto hat a week ago.. pic.twitter.com/uUHtT9RV8f — Ry (@JustRyCole) November 7, 2018

For the first time in history a surprise drop from Beyoncé was poorly timed. https://t.co/jWyOnXGrr5 — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) November 6, 2018

Who is organizing the white women? Because, sheesh. pic.twitter.com/JjERuPa7Qd — deray (@deray) November 7, 2018

blaming Beyoncé on Twitter but too afraid to confront your racist aunt at Thanksgiving smh that's sad — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) November 7, 2018

