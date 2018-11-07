Sometimes being patient and picking the right time to make your decision can pay off. Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant reportedly agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. The Saints play the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 29.

Since being selected by the Cowboys 24th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, Bryant has spent his entire career in Dallas, including three Pro Bowl seasons. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2014 when he caught a career-best 16 touchdowns. Last season, Bryant caught 69 passes, including six touchdowns, for a grand total of 838 yards and was tied for third in the league in dropped passes.

A change of scenery could be good for Bryant. He was solid in 2017, albeit not spectacular, and there’s a chance the switch from Tony Romo to Dak Prescott at quarterback had a negative impact on his output. Reuniting with a veteran pocket passer could be just the change he needs to snap back into form and prove he’s still capable of delivering a Pro Bowl campaign.

With Dez, the Saints have a second wide receiver option for MVP front-runner Drew Brees. The Saints have been aggressive since the trade deadline and now with adding Dez as a free agent, they now believe they a Super Bowl contending roster.