Donald Trump Claims he Doesn’t Know Lil Jon Although he Starred on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

On Wednesday (Nov. 7), President Donald Trump gave his first public interview following the historic 2018 Midterm Elections, which he claimed he didn’t know who Lil Jon is.

The rapper previously appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice with the current President of the United States, but apparently he must’ve forgot. “I don’t know who Lil Jon is,” Trump said, responding to the reporter’s question. “I really don’t.”

The reporter then noted that they starred side-by-side on his reality show. “Oh, he was?” Donald Trump said.

Back in October 2016, Lil Jon asserted that Trump called him Uncle Tom while they were working on The Celebrity Apprentice together. The remark was made in response to the claims that the POTUS has made racist remarks in the past, which he continues to adamantly deny.

“When this ‘Uncle Tom’ incident happened on Celebrity Apprentice in the boardroom several of my cast mates and I addressed Mr. Trump immediately when we heard the comment,” he wrote at the time. “I can’t say if he knew what he was actually saying or not, but he did stop using that term once we explained its offensiveness.”