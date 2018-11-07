Just when you thought the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Lakers would be the most interesting team in basketball, here comes your 2018-19 Duke Blue Devils. The team led by standouts Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett coasted in an opening night blow out of the number two ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The final score was 118-84.

From the opening tip, the game belonged to Duke. They racked up 59 points in the first half and held a near 20 point lead over the Wildcats at the half. Fans watching the game across Twitter were dazzled by the display the team put on and see that it won’t be long before Coach K’s latest class will be holding down the number one spot in the rankings.

The star trio of Williamson, Barrett and Cam Reddish brought in a total of 83 points. Yes, one short of the Kentucky total score.

How did coach John Calipari feel about the loss? “They were just better than us,” he said.