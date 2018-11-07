Under Armour is maintaining to keep its priority on dropping quality sportswear, particularly as the company currently faces claims of workplace misconduct & controversial use of brand funds for strip club visits, and they’re hoping that The Rock will lay the smackdown on all the negative press, at least for now.

The former WWE Champion, now more known by his government name Dwayne Johnson, just linked with UA for a capsule in honor of the 100-year anniversary of World War 1. The “Project Rock” Veterans Day offering provides performance apparel, joggers, fleeces and even a few accessories for both men and women. The UA JBL Sport Wireless Train headphones are a clear standout, but other items like the camo duffle and Project Rock 1 trainer (seen above) are also sure to be top sellers from the set. We don’t know what the future holds for some employees at Under Armour, but let’s just hope the brand can get back to focusing on positive output like this set alongside Hollywood’s leading Renaissance Man.

Get a better look at Dwayne Johnson’s Under Armour “Project Rock” Veterans Day Collection below, which will drop tomorrow (November 8) via select Under Armour outlets and the online store: