Just as fans were wrapping their minds around Floyd Mayweather fighting on New Year’s Eve, the idea is gone. Floyd hit Instagram to detail the fight will not happen on December 31 as announced, in fact, he reveals that the fight was never officially agreed upon.

“First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan,” Floyd wrote. “Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the “Rizen Fighting Federation”. What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of “One Entertainment” was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee.”

The champ would go on to state the fight was never to be a televised fight or not have an official card. He also stated that he didn’t know of any of these details before arriving at the press conference. He would go on to say that he is a retired boxer.

You can now create your New Year’s Eve plans without considering how you were going to see the Floyd Mayweather fight.