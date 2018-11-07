From Nissan to the Gorillaz, Casio G-SHOCK definitely knows how to put together a dope collaboration. However, the timepiece titans at the brand definitely know how to swag out with the solo drops — take this new GA700 as the perfect example.

Debuting as the latest model in the men’s GA line, the GA700BR-1A presents a super fresh option for all the digital analog lovers out there, with neon red accents on the face and bezel that really makes this one popping watch. Complimenting the red is a two-tone layered band and vapor dial in matte black, created with the brand’s OG resin molding technology. Of course, what’s a G-SHOCK without its specs, which for the GA700BR-1A includes 200M water and shock resistance, 3D Bold Hands, four daily alarms, world time that spans over 48 cities and a 53.4mm case amongst other features.

The new G-SHOCK GA700BR-1A will retail for $110 USD when it hits select G-SHOCK retailers like Macy’s, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and online this December. Take a closer look below: