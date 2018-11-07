The OGs got some moves up their sleeves.

Ice Cube and LL Cool J are looking to head into the arena of television ownership. The long-time veterans have a long history in entertainment, beginning both as rappers and then transitioning to film. For Cube, his Big Three Basketball league is a growing phenomenon with a lot of momentum. Retired NBA players have taken heed to the league as it continues to grow its popularity. According to TMZ, both entertainers are apart of a powers group looking to bid on 22 regional sports channels.”

The sudden availability of these channels strikes some curiosity. Recently Disney bought 21st Century Fox, but since Disney owns ESPN, lawmakers are forcing the billion-dollar company to sell their Fox Sports Networks. Some channels include Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Detroit, YES Network and more. YES is one of New York’s biggest sports channels, broadcasting the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets. According to Disney, the sports channel is worth $5-6 billion. The combination of the 22 channels is expected to be worth $15-25 billion. Both LL and Ice Cube have teamed up with Carolyn Rafaelian to secure the potential deal. The Alex and Ani jewelry founder has a net worth of $1 billion. The initial bidding war begins tomorrow, Nov. 8.