Words by: Rashad Grove

On a historical night for #BlackGirlMagic, Letitia A. “Tish” James made history by becoming the first African-American woman to win statewide office in New York. James is now the Attorney General for the state of New York after her win in the 2018 election. James coasted to a comfortable victory on Election Tuesday.

Letitia James brings impeccable credentials to the table. Born and raised in Brooklyn, James obtained her law degree at Howard University in Washington DC. She received her undergraduate degree from Lehman College in The Bronx. As an advocate for the most vulnerable, she has worked as a Public Defender. She went on to join the staff in the New York State Assembly and worked as an Assistant Attorney General. She first ran for city council and won as a member of the Working Families Party.

James currently serves as the New York City Public Advocate and made history by being the first Black woman to hold citywide office. She previously served for a decade as a member of the New York City Council, representing Brooklyn’s 35th Council.

James brings an impressive resume of service that makes her more than qualified to be the first African-American woman Attorney General of the state of New York.