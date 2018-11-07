Words by: Rashad Grove

When Michael Jackson made “Thriller” it turned out it would go on to have a life of its own. His vision to make a short film for this single is one of the most brilliant decisions in modern music.

Because of the iconic visual directed by John Landis, it catapulted the song into the stratosphere that allowed the album to reach unprecedented levels of success. “Thriller” is not just one of Jackson’s signature songs, but it is a classic track during the season of Halloween.

According to Billboard, the surge happened once again as “Thriller” re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 31, because of the uptick of downloads during Halloween season this year. The reentry of “Thriller” is the highest charting position of the horror song since it peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 on March 3, 1984.

“Thriller” was the last single from album Thriller, composed by signwriting great Rod Temperton, and produced by the illustrious Quincy Jones. The song was a top 5 single and eventually going platinum selling over one million records.

“Thriller’s reentering the charts proves not only the enduring legacy and popularity of the song but the greatness of the King of Pop. Every October 31st, “Thriller” is the gift that keeps on giving.