Nicky Jam is currently on the West Coast auditioning for a top secret role, and it might be in relation to Will Smith.

TMZ reporters spotted the Latin Trap artist on Rodeo Drive and he admitted that he is in town for a casting but he was tight-lipped about the specific role. However, the reporter had Jam stumped when he asked “are you going to be in Bad Boys 3?” “I didn’t say that.” Nicky Jam swiftly responded. “You’re a smart man.”

He still didn’t spill the tea about what role he was auditioning for, but he did agree that he had the look to play a drug dealer in the third Bad Boys installment.

It might be possible considering his new friendship with Will, as they recently collaborated for the FIFA World Cup anthem, “Live It Up.”